A Lamborghini driver was cited Sunday after a California Highway Patrol officer allegedly clocked him traveling at 152 mph on Highway 154, according to a Facebook post from the CHP’s Buellton Area Office.
“154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit,” said the Facebook post, which included a photo of the suspect vehicle from the CHP patrol unit’s dash and a photo of a portion of the citation issued to the driver, who was not named.
According to the post and the photo of the citation issued Nov. 20, radar in the officer’s patrol unit allegedly put the dark blue Lamborghini’s speed at 152 mph as it headed westbound on Highway 154 west of the Highway 246 roundabout.
The citation indicates the driver was ticketed for suspicion of misdemeanor reckless driving, defined in the applicable section of the California Vehicle Code as a person driving “a vehicle upon a highway in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.”
If convicted of the offense, the driver could be imprisoned in County Jail for five to 90 days or fined $145 to $1,000 or both.
“We know how tempting it can be to ‘open it up’ when your car is fast and the weather is beautiful, but save it for the track,” the Facebook post said, adding that officers from the Buellton Area CHP Office will continue to conduct zero-tolerance enforcement to keep roadways safe.
There was no indication whether the vehicle was impounded.