A Lamborghini driver was cited Sunday after a California Highway Patrol officer allegedly clocked him traveling at 152 mph on Highway 154, according to a Facebook post from the CHP’s Buellton Area Office.

“154 is the State Route NOT the speed limit,” said the Facebook post, which included a photo of the suspect vehicle from the CHP patrol unit’s dash and a photo of a portion of the citation issued to the driver, who was not named.

According to the post and the photo of the citation issued Nov. 20, radar in the officer’s patrol unit allegedly put the dark blue Lamborghini’s speed at 152 mph as it headed westbound on Highway 154 west of the Highway 246 roundabout.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

