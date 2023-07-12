082321-smt-news-lager-001
Lags Recovery Centers Inc. founder Frank Lagattuta II stands outside the new addiction and substance use recovery center, which opened in June 2021 on Carmen Lane in Santa Maria. 

 Randy De La Peña Photos, Contributor

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that Lags Medical Centers and owner Dr. Francis Lagattuta have agreed to pay over $11 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting millions of dollars of false claims to Medicare programs.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert announced Tuesday that Lagattuta's medical organization, which operated pain management clinics in Central Coast cities including Santa Maria and Lompoc, billed Medicare, Medi-Cal and the Oregon Medicaid program for medically unnecessary skin biopsies, spinal cord stimulation surgeries and urine drug testing.

“Dr. Lagattuta and Lags Medical engaged in a brazen scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid of millions of dollars by inflicting unnecessary and painful procedures on patients whom they were supposed to be relieving of pain,” said Talbert. “The United States Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use all of the tools at our disposal to stop fraud against federal health care programs and prevent patient harm.”

