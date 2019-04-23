{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria Police Department are searching for two people suspected of being involved in a robbery and kidnapping that took place Thursday.

After receiving a call for services, responding officers discovered a victim allegedly had been kidnapped and robbed by two unknown suspects, a department spokesman said.  

The first suspect is an Hispanic male, approximately 35 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a medium build and dark hair, the spokesman said. The second suspect is a white female, approximately 45 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a medium build, short blond hair and green eyes.

In addition to identifying the suspects, detectives are asking for the public's assistance to identify the driver of a white sedan that possibly picked up a white female somewhere in the area of Black Road and Stowell Road on Thursday night.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no further details are being released, the spokesman said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Santa Maria Police Detective Philip Dix at 805-928-3781, ext. 2424. Callers can also leave a tip, which can be anonymous, at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

