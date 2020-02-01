'Keep her memory alive': organizer encourages community to spread awareness of Kristin Smart during vigil in SLO

Answers may be coming. On Jan. 18, The Stockton Record reported that a former FBI agent told the Smart family to "be ready" for new developments.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday released an update in the case, confirming that detectives are pursuing DNA testing and have acquired new evidence, including two trucks that previously belonged to the Flores family.

The announcement coincided with the release of the seventh episode of the "Your Own Backyard: The Disappearance of Kristin Smart," a podcast produced by Orcutt native Chris Lambert, who attended the vigil and was credited by Inman for shedding new light on the mystery.

Inman herself was a freshman at Morro Bay High School when Smart disappeared and recalled being present in San Luis Obispo on the night she went missing.

She said it's time the Smart family and community at large finally gets closure.

"If any of you are asking yourself what you can do for Kristin and for the Smart family, this is it," Inman said. "It's showing up."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

+4 Development in Kristin Smart case could be coming after mother told to 'be ready' A development may be coming in the case of Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly freshman whose disappearance in 1996 remains unsolved, but the timing and nature of any announcement remains unknown.