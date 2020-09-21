You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile sustains critical injuries in Sunday shooting on East Orange Street
alert top story
Santa Maria

Juvenile sustains critical injuries in Sunday shooting on East Orange Street

Santa Maria Police

Santa Maria police officers are investigating a shooting that critically injured a juvenile Sunday on East Orange Street. 

Dispatch officials received several calls of a shooting that occurred shortly before 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of East Orange Street, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon. 

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered evidence of a shooting, but no victims were immediately located. 

As officers continued their investigation, they received a call about a juvenile with gunshot wounds who arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center via private vehicle, according to Magallon. Officers later determined the juvenile was a victim in the East Orange Street shooting.  

The juvenile was listed in critical condition as of Monday morning, according to Magallon. 

Santa Maria Police detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News