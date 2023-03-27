The 17-year-old primary suspect in two armed carjackings that took place in January was arrested Sunday by the Santa Maria Police Department Detective Bureau, a department spokesman said.
Detectives assisted by the Police Department SWAT Team served search and arrest warrants about 11 p.m. at a residence in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident, said Sgt. Daniel Rios, Detective Bureau supervisor.
Because of his age, the suspect is not being identified, but he was booked into Santa Barbara County’s Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of two counts of carjacking and vandalism with a gang enhancement, Rios said.