A 17-year-old boy has been arrested by Lompoc police in connection to an April 26 shooting that left a man wounded in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue, a police spokesman said.
The boy, an active gang member, was identified as one of the suspects during the course of the investigation and was located Friday by the Lompoc Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and taken into custody, police Sgt. Bryan Dillard said.
Dillard said the boy, who was not named because of his age, was booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall on suspicion of attempted murder with a gang enhancement.
The boy is suspected of being involved in a shooting around 8 p.m. April 26 that left a documented adult gang member with a single through-and-through bullet wound to his upper torso that was not considered life-threatening.
Police were contacted by Lompoc Valley Medical Center personnel after the wounded man arrived at the emergency room seeking treatment.
The victim was uncooperative with police and initially gave a false location for the crime.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name because the investigation is continuing, but Dillard said detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.