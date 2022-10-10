A juvenile who escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp was arrested Friday after he allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened to kill someone, then was in a nearly six-hour standoff with officers, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Officers were sent to a residence in the 600 block of North Fourth Street about 8:20 a.m. to investigate a report of a male juvenile with a gun trying to kick down the door and threatening to kill the occupant.
Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect ran into the alley, then went into a nearby apartment, a Police Department spokesman said.
Officers determined the suspect was still inside the apartment and set up a perimeter.
An investigation revealed the juvenile suspect had pointed a firearm at the victim and threatened to kill the individual, who was part of an ongoing investigation involving the juvenile suspect.
Just days earlier, the juvenile had escaped from Los Prietos Boys Camp and was on the run, the spokesman said.
Lompoc Police Department SWAT Team was assisted in maintaining the perimeter by the department’s Crisis Negotiations Team, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Maria Police Drone Pilots.
Search and arrest warrants were obtained, and numerous attempts were made using a loudspeaker to convince the juvenile to surrender, and the SWAT team inserted a phone into the residence, but the juvenile refused to communicate with police.
The Santa Maria Drone Pilots also flew a drone into the apartment in an attempt to locate the suspect, the spokesman said.
After all those attempts failed, the SWAT team fired less lethal chemicals into the apartment, forcing the juvenile to come outside, where he was taken into custody and later booked into Santa Maria Juvenile Hall.
Because of his age, his identity is not being released.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Lompoc Police Department Investigations Section at 805-736-2341.