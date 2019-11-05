A juvenile and adult male are in critical condition with gunshot wounds following a domestic dispute Monday evening in the 900 block of West Williams Street in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon said officers responded to the location shortly after 10:30 p.m. and found two victims suffering from gunshots.
One of the victims was identified as a juvenile who was shot by a family member following a verbal dispute, said Santa Maria Police Department Lt. Paul Van Meel, who added that the family member then shot himself.
Both victims were transported by ambulance to the local hospital where they were listed in critical condition, Magallon said.
Magallon said there are no outstanding suspects and no safety concerns to the public at this point. No further information was released.
Fog shrouded the small portion of the 900 block of West Williams Street that was closed off for several hours past midnight, with at least four police cruisers on scene.
Other responders included Santa Maria Fire Department personnel and paramedics.
The shooting remains under investigation.