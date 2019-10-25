A juvenile suspected of attempting an armed robbery Monday in a northwest Lompoc neighborhood has been arrested, the Lompoc Police Department announced Thursday.
The suspect was described by the Lompoc Police Department as a Hispanic male juvenile. Because of the suspect's age, the Lompoc Police Department reported that it would not be providing any further details.
Police had previously asked for public assistance to identify the suspect who reportedly pulled a handgun and attempted to rob a woman around 10:43 a.m. Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
The suspect reportedly ran from the scene after the victim told him she didn’t have any money and screamed, according to Lompoc police. A surveillance camera that was located near the scene of the crime captured an image of the person suspected by police as the culprit.
The Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a man suspected of attempting to commit an armed robbery.