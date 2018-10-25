A video recording that caught Jonathan Highley yelling, "I shot the mother[expletive] in the head," inside his apartment was played for jurors Thursday during the trial stemming from the 2017 fatal shooting of Anthony "Tony" San Juan outside an Orcutt bar.
Highley is on trial at Santa Maria Superior Court in connection with the shooting of San Juan, 43, just after 1 a.m. March 4, 2017. He is charged with murder and special gun enhancements in San Juan's slaying.
Highley's wife, Mayra Perez, was charged with him in the case after the couple's initial arrest but pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact and was sentenced to county jail and probation on Aug. 2, 2017.
According to witness testimony Thursday, the second day of trial, Highley was involved in three different altercations the night San Juan was killed, before going to his apartment across the alley from Elmer's bar in Orcutt to grab a gun.
Four men -- Michael Hernandez, Assael Lopez, Alex Ortiz and another man -- later identified as San Juan, were outside Highley's apartment before all scattered when they saw Highley with a handgun, according to testimony.
Ortiz testified he heard Lopez yell, "He's got a gun, run!" and heard two gunshots fired in the distance.
Hernandez, who was at Elmer's bar drinking with Highley and Lopez that night, also testified Thursday, relaying that he had not met Highley before the incident.
Hernandez testified he tried to lock Highley in his apartment after the fight, after a group of people tried to approach Highley in the alley just outside the bar and insulted him.
Highley was very drunk that night, Hernandez testified.
As he tried locking Highley's front door to his apartment, Hernandez heard Highley come downstairs, at which point Hernandez instinctively ran and told everyone else to flee, he testified. All scattered toward Park Avenue, while San Juan was the only one who took off toward the bar.
According to testimony, Highley was seen with a gun in his hand as he exited his apartment.
Highley's neighbor, Jacqueline Salinas, also testified Thursday, telling jurors she could occasionally hear her neighbors talking as the walls between the apartments are relatively thin.
Highley and his family moved next door to Salinas in 2016, just before the shooting at Elmer's bar.
Salinas testified she was asleep when she heard a woman yelling outside, "There he goes, there goes the shooter!" She went outside, looked out and heard a few men running past the alleyway and began recording on her phone at 1:44 a.m. when she heard someone yell, '[Expletive] is going down, something's going on!'
While her phone didn't catch much, Salinas testified she explicitly remembered two lines she heard Highley yell, "'I shot the mother[expletive] in the head! What the [expletive] am I going to do?'"
"I've heard that voice before, I know that voice," Salinas testified. "There's nobody else on the other side [of the wall.]"
At that point, prosecutor Anne Nudson played the video recording for the jury.
Highley is heard on tape, distraught, crying and sobbing hysterically and panicking, "I'm already [expletive] done, I already shot the mother[expletive] in the head!"
Testimony resumes Monday morning.