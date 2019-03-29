A Santa Maria Superior Court jury began deliberating Friday afternoon on whether Pedro Santiago Lopez acted in self-defense or with intent to kill when he shot a man in the head during a July 2016 altercation at the Conserv Fuel gas station on Betteravia Road.
When Santa Maria Police and emergency medical personnel responded on July 21, 2016, to reports of a shooting at the corner of South Bradley and Betteravia roads, they found a man, identified only as John Doe, sitting in his black SUV with a gunshot wound to the head. Police said the suspect, later identified as Lopez, shot Doe after an argument before fleeing in a white pickup truck.
Lopez, 50, of Nipomo, was arrested two days later, on July 23, in the 900 block of North Broadway. He faces charges for attempted murder and shooting at an inhabited vehicle, as well as sentencing enhancements alleging intentional discharge of a firearm and intentional discharge causing great bodily injury.
Prosecutors told jurors that Lopez, who was enraged after the argument, deliberately pulled a gun from the glove box and loaded it to shoot at Doe through the windshield of his truck. Deputy District Attorney William Ha said Lopez's actions signaled his intent to kill Doe, an act he may have gone forward with had it not been for a defect in the gun that prevented additional rounds from being discharged.
"He's pointing a loaded gun at a man sitting in his car," Ha told the jury, noting that Doe had already disengaged from the confrontation when the first shot was fired. "He's not just brandishing it — it's locked and loaded, and he's pulling the trigger."
Lopez's defense attorney, Adrian Galvan, of the Santa Barbara County Public Defender's Office, maintained that his client acted in self-defense out of a reasonable and genuine fear for his safety, his life and his family, who were sitting in the truck at the time of the incident. Galvan said Doe was the aggressor in the incident, insulting, threatening and physically harming Lopez prior to the shooting.
"This story is about imminent fear that Pedro Lopez reasonably felt after being unjustifiably assaulted, unjustifiably battered and unjustifiably threatened," he said.
A video surveillance recording from the gas station captured the moments immediately before and after the shooting — where the alleged insults were thrown, reported threats were made and a physical altercation occurred. Both attorneys said the recording, portions of which were played during Friday's closing arguments, contains key details regarding Lopez's demeanor and actions.
According to Galvan, the video shows Doe's truck pulling in as Lopez begins to walk to the station convenience store. He honks at Lopez and chastises him for moving too slow. Galvan said tensions between the two men continued to rise until Doe approached Lopez, pinned him against a pillar and choked him for a short period of time.
"The other man put both of his hands around his neck," Galvan said. "Pedro felt the breath coming out of his body — he felt he was dying."
Desperation, Galvan said, is what drove Lopez to reach for the gun in the first place.
But Ha said the video contradicts Lopez's claim that he did not intend to strike Doe with a bullet, pointing to the three separate instances — once from his vehicle, once from the front of Doe's truck and a third misfire from the driver's side — where Lopez shot at or attempted to shoot at Doe.
"He's not shooting the tires, he's not shooting in the air, he's aiming directly at John Doe, and his aim was true," Ha said.