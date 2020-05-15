Judge upholds murder charges against suspected Guadalupe gang member

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 805.925.2691 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Santa Barbara County judge on Thursday upheld murder charges against an alleged Guadalupe gang member accused in a November 2018 shooting in Santa Maria that left one man dead and two others injured.

Agustin Flores, 19, appeared for a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria before Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly, who determined there was enough evidence to uphold his charges of one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and several enhancements, including participation in a criminal street gang.

The court has started incorporating video conferencing for hearings, although court rules required Flores to appear in person, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Sonia Balleste.

Flores was arrested on Nov. 2, 2018, following a shooting that left Salomon Morales Robles, 37, dead with several gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane, according to Santa Maria Police. Flores was 17 at the time of the shooting.