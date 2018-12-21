A Lompoc woman accused in connection to a fatal crash that occurred near Refugio in October was denied her request to be released from County Jail and moved to a mental health facility, despite her attorney's pleadings with a judge Friday.
Dinara Arevalo, 25, is accused of evading police just after 5 p.m. Oct. 1 on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach before crashing into another driver, 60-year-old Brett Bronstad, who suffered severe injuries and whose passenger, Michael Garcia, 58, died Oct. 11 after being in a coma.
Arevalo faces a maximum potential prison sentence of 14 years and four months in state prison for the following charges: vehicular manslaughter, felony evasion and special allegations of inflicting great bodily injury to both men.
The day of the crash, family members and law enforcement officers reportedly witnessed Arevalo behaving erratically, according to court records. When Arevalo's father called 911, responding Lompoc Police officers could not arrest her or force her to go to a facility, according to defense counsel, as Lompoc Police officers are not authorized to place holds on individuals with mental illnesses.
The defense contends Arevalo suffers from anxiety, while the prosecution maintains that Arevalo's psychiatrist indicated she could be suffering from schizophrenia, posing a public safety risk.
On Friday morning in Lompoc Superior Court, defense attorney Catherine Swysen and prosecutor Jillian Ostrove argued over whether or not Arevalo should be released from custody and transferred to a mental health facility, Anka Behavioral Health in Santa Barbara, where she would undergo a treatment program that could last up to 14 days.
[Arevalo] was in the middle of a crisis that day. Everyone who came into contact with her recognized it," argued Swysen, who maintained that Arevalo was prescribed medication by her psychiatrist she believes aggravated Arevalo's mental condition. The effect of the medication has yet to be determined by a medical professional, Swysen acknowledged.
While Swysen characterized the case as a tragic one as she gave condolences to the Garcia's family, she argued that jail would only aggravate Arevalo's mental health.
Ostrove opposed the release, arguing that because Anka is not a lockdown facility, nothing is stopping Arevalo from leaving, getting behind the wheel and potentially killing another person, just as she did Oct. 1.
"A man lost his life. We have his daughter here who can't have Christmas with her father," Ostrove said, adding there was no alternative plan for Arevalo if she were to complete Anka's program.
Garcia's daughter, Jessica Garcia, shared about the pain she has endured this holiday season without her father as she urged the judge not to release Arevalo.
"This is a time where I should have been able to pick out a tree from the farm with my father like we do every year with my children. Instead, I'm sorting through his estate, going through probate, meeting with attorneys and coming to court," Jessica said, sobbing. "My father should be here. It wasn't just his life that was stolen, it was his future.
"My father's not here, he'll never be here. People say things heal with time, but it [doesn't]; it's getting harder," Jessica said. "All I want to do is make sure that nobody else is going to be in this situation."
After hearing from both sides, Lompoc Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca denied Swysen's request based on the fact that there was no concrete plan for Arevalo after the two-week program at Anka ended.
"It's very unfortunate [how] the mental health system works in this country," protested Swysen, pointing out that Arevalo's father called police to intervene with Arevalo but that nothing could be done. Swysen also argued that if Arevalo had the financial means -- which she does not -- to bail out of County Jail, she could pursue treatment options, at least until her next court date.
Montes de Oca agreed it isn't fair some defendants can post bail while others can't afford the option, but he invited Swysen to refile a request for supervised release once a more comprehensive plan is established for Arevalo.
"I need something more on what the next step after Anka would be," he said.
The case returns to Lompoc Superior Court on Jan. 11.