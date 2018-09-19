A Nipomo man was not held on a murder charge for his role in the alleged slaying of a Main Street Produce worker after a judge ruled Wednesday there was insufficient evidence of intent.
Superior Court Judge James Voysey did rule there was sufficient evidence, however, to hold Franklin Lopez on the charge of being an accessory to murder for helping his brother, Rafael, locate Cruz Alberto Chavez before Chavez was reportedly killed near the intersection of Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road on Sept. 1.
Rafael remains on the loose after fleeing his Nipomo home, according to officials.
Preliminary hearing testimony given at Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria revealed that both Rafael and Chavez worked as forklift loaders at Main Street Produce, where they reportedly got into an argument that was witnessed by fellow employees late Aug. 31.
Prosecutor Stephanie Schoenburg maintained that Franklin helped Rafael corner Chavez after he left work that night, adding Franklin was "basically patrolling the route Chavez would've taken to go home as both brothers waited for him to get off work, and drove to specific areas."
"It's not just a coincidence [Franklin] was there at the scene," she argued, claiming that Franklin followed Rafael, waited for him to kill Chavez, then left the scene with his brother.
Data collected from GPS cellphone towers showed that Franklin was driving separately but closely to Rafael, after he left work at 11 p.m. Aug. 31, until the brothers reached Sunrise Drive and Bradley Road.
Schoenburg contended the brothers found Chavez at Sunrise Hills, then Rafael allegedly crashed his car into Chavez's BMV convertible while Franklin remained nearby. A witness reportedly saw Rafael stab and shoot Chavez before he fled in his white pickup truck, according to Schoenburg. Cameras also captured footage of a black pickup truck, believed to belong to Franklin, leave with the white pickup.
Defense attorney Lea Villegas on Wednesday argued there was no evidence of intent and that just because Franklin was present in Santa Maria during the homicide doesn't rise to aiding and abetting.
The crux of Franklin's case boils down to whether there was proof Franklin knew what Rafael was reportedly intending to do and that just because GPS cellphone towers showed Franklin called Rafael multiple times that night, it doesn't prove intent.
Nobody knew what was said during those calls, argued Villegas, adding no text messages were recovered as being sent by Franklin. Two messages sent by Rafael shortly after 1 a.m. before police arrived and discovered Chavez's body said: "That wasn't him," and "It is finished."
"Franklin was aware that Rafael is a hothead, and everyone at Main Street Produce knew it, knew Rafael had access to guns, knew there was an argument that night," but all of that prior knowledge proved nothing on Franklin's part, continued Villegas, who added that Franklin only left his house to "calm down Rafael before he did something stupid or dangerous."
Franklin Lopez returns to court Oct. 1 to be re-arraigned on the accessory to murder charge and to possibly set a new bail amount. The prosecution still has the option to refile a murder charge in the case.