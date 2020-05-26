Judge reschedules MS-13 murder trial for August

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge has rescheduled the MS-13 murder trial for August after the case was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a hearing Friday in Santa Maria, Judge John McGregor set a jury selection date of Aug. 24 in the trial of five suspected MS-13 gang members.

Additionally, a readiness and settlement hearing was set for June 19, and a hearing for pretrial motions was scheduled for July 6.

Tranquilino Robles Morales, Juan Carlos Urbina Serrano, Marcos Manuel Sanchez Torres, Luis German Mejia Orellana and Juan Carlos Lozano Membreno are the first five of 10 defendants accused of nearly a dozen murders and gang-related crimes in the Santa Maria Valley from 2013 to 2016.

In December, McGregor split the group of 10 into two separate trials with five defendants each. The trials are to run consecutively and each is expected to last a year.

The 10 are part of a larger group of 17 who are allegedly part of MS-13, a transnational criminal organization, and were arrested in March 2016 following Operation Matador. All others have either pleaded out or were charged with lower-level crimes.