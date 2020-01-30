Judge orders $5M judgment against man convicted of molesting children at Lompoc day care center

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge recently ordered a $5 million judgment in a civil case against a man convicted of molesting children at a Lompoc day care center in 2015.

Salvador Mojarras Jr., 62, was sentenced to 36 years in prison in December 2017 after pleading guilty to three felony counts of child molestation, including one count of oral copulation/sexual penetration with a child under the age of 10, and two counts of lewd acts upon a child.

Additionally, he admitted to the special enhancement of committing the acts with three children. The 12 remaining charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Mojarras Jr. was arrested by Lompoc police in August 2015 at his 1700 E. Nectarine Ave. home, which also served as the Mojarras Family Child Care Center.

Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for molesting children at wife's Lompoc day care center A man who pleaded guilty in October to molesting young children at his wife's Lompoc day care center 2015 was sentenced to 36 years in state p…