George Irwin Hirzel

Hirzel

A Santa Maria man charged with 74 criminal counts related to sex with an underage girl has been ordered to stand trial at Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

George Irwin Hirzel, 47, is accused of continuously abusing an unidentified teenage girl from late 2014 until March 2019, while she was between the ages of 14 and 17, according to court documents.

Charges filed in April include 24 counts of lewd acts with a child between the ages of 14 and 15; 13 counts of sexual intercourse with a minor by someone older than 21; 18 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor; and 17 counts of oral copulation of a person under 18; one count of possession of child pornography; and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. 

He pleaded not guilty to all charges in May and is being held on $500,000 bail.

In a hearing Tuesday, Judge John McGregor held Hirzel to answer for the charges, meaning McGregor found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial. 

McGregor ordered Herzel to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 for an arraignment on information in Department 6 at the Superior Court. 

