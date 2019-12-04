George Irwin Hirzel, 47, is accused of continuously abusing an unidentified teenage girl from late 2014 until March 2019, while she was between the ages of 14 and 17, according to court documents.
Charges filed in April include 24 counts of lewd acts with a child between the ages of 14 and 15; 13 counts of sexual intercourse with a minor by someone older than 21; 18 counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor; and 17 counts of oral copulation of a person under 18; one count of possession of child pornography; and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.
He pleaded not guilty to all charges in May and is being held on $500,000 bail.
In a hearing Tuesday, Judge John McGregor held Hirzel to answer for the charges, meaning McGregor found sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.
McGregor ordered Herzel to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 19 for an arraignment on information in Department 6 at the Superior Court.
COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County
Heather Carberry
Wanted for Probation violation / Sales of controlled substances
Name: Heather Carberry
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-17-84
Height: 5-1
Weight: 186
Complexion: Red hair, blue eyes.
Warrant No: WARR#=2022388
Date Issued: 10-30-19Bail Amount: NoneCharges: OFF=PC1203.OFF=11378 H&S
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Johnny Steddum
Wanted for Burglary
Name: Johnny Steddum
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-19-78
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Complexion: Brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR035327
Date Issued: 10-31-19
Bail Amount: $20.000.00
Charges: OFF=459 PC 2ND DEG 487(A) PC
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Russell Bridge
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Pedro Cruz
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence, hit and run with injury
Name: Pedro Cruz
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-20-85
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR032309
Date Issued: 8-5-19
Bail Amount: $30,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=20001(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M OFF=23558 VC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Angel Espinoza
Wanted for Felony driving under the influence.
Name: Angel Espinoza
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 8-23-87
Height: 5-7
Weight: 160
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034100
Date Issued: 9-30-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=23152(A) VC F OFF=14601.2(A) VC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Enrique Carrillo
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility and domestic violence
Name: Enrique Carrillo
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 1-19-90
Height: 5-11
Weight: 210
Warrant No: WARR#=WR035533
Date Issued: 11-8-19
Bail Amount: $150.000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=273.5(A) PC M OFF=4573.5 PC F
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Michael Rafferty
Wanted for Probation violation / Sales of controlled substances
Name: Michael Rafferty
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 11-24-88
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Complexion: White male adult, black hair, green eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR035906
Date Issued: 12-2-19
Bail Amount: None
Charges: OFF=PC1203.OFF=11351 HS F
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Joshua Sanchez
Wanted for Felony battery, false imprisonment, intimidating a witness
Name: Joshua Sanchez
Also Known As: Joshua Camarillo
Date of Birth: 11-27-98
Height: 5-9
Weight: 120
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034524
Date Issued: 10-9-19
Bail Amount: $350,000.00
Charges: OFF=136.1(B)(1) PC OFF=1192.7(C)(37) OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=667(E)(1) PC E
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Veronica Vallejo
Wanted for Bringing controlled substances into a jail facility
Name: Veronica Vallejo
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-19-76
Height: 5-4
Weight: 117
Complexion: Hispanic female adult, brown hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR034193
Date Issued: 10-3-19
Bail Amount: $25,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC979 OFF=4573(A) PC F OFF=667.5(B) PC E OFF=1203(E)(4) PC
Toedte, Theodore (Ted)
Luis Parra
Luis Parra is wanted on a $230,000.00 felony warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a criminal street gang. He is described as 5-6, 200 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Lompoc
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Sheng Zhou
Sheng Zhou is wanted on a $500,000.00 felony arrest warrant charging him with assault with a deadly weapon, terrorists threats and battery on a spouse or cohabitant. Zhou is described as 5-7, 168 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Santa Maria.
Should you have any information on Zhou’s whereabouts you're urged to call your local law enforcement agency, the Sheriff’s Felony Fugitive Unit at 805-681-4142 or you may leave an anonymous tip at the below link.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Wayne Cutty
Wayne Cutty is wanted on a $50,000.00 felony warrant charging him with failing to appear after posting bail, embezzlement, false impersonation and possession of controlled substances. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs. He also has an AKA of Wayne Brown
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
Nick Ibarra
Nick Ibarra, who also goes by Joseph Barreto, is wanted on a $100,000.00 felony warrant charging him with conspiracy, burglary, false impersonation and identify theft. He is described as 5-7, 145 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He is transient possibly in the Oxnard area.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office
