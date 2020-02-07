You are the owner of this article.
Judge orders case to proceed against Lompoc-connected surgeon accused of attempted murder, kidnapping
Judge orders case to proceed against Lompoc-connected surgeon accused of attempted murder, kidnapping

A Superior Court judge on Wednesday determined there was enough evidence to uphold felony charges against a San Jose surgeon who is accused of attacking another woman at a Goleta bowling alley during a December court-ordered visitation with her son before fleeing to Montana. 

Dr. Theresa Colosi appeared for a preliminary hearing before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Michael Carrozzo, who ordered her case to proceed.  

Colosi, 55, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 27 to four felonies including attempted murder, attempted kidnapping, attempted child kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily injury; and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, a misdemeanor. 

Additionally, Colosi denied two enhancements: personal use of a deadly or dangerous weapon and great bodily injury. 

Colosi was listed on Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website as an orthopedic surgeon who saw patients at the hospital's North H Street facility, although a spokeswoman said Colosi never worked there. 

Her charges stem from the morning of Dec. 8 when she met with her son and the victim, identified as Cindy Haan, in the parking lot of Zodo's Bowling and Beyond, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

During the visitation, Colosi allegedly struck Haan at least twice in the head and across the face with a metal object that left an inches-long gash that extended down the middle of Haan's face, according to court records. 

Colosi fled the scene without her son, Zick said, then chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Montana with $900,000 in cash she withdrew from her bank account. 

Police in Whitefish, Montana, arrested Colosi on Dec. 10. She was extradited on Dec. 19 to Santa Barbara County, where she was booked into the Main Jail. No bail amount has been set. 

Colosi is set to appear for an arraignment on information at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in Department 12 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara. 

 
