Judge orders case to proceed against Lompoc-connected surgeon accused of attempted murder, kidnapping

Lompoc-connected surgeon extradited from Montana pleads not guilty to attempted murder A San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center pleaded not guilty Dec. 27 to attempted murder stemming from an alleged Dec. 8 attack in which she allegedly struck a woman in the head with a metal object during a court-supervised visitation with her son.

Colosi was listed on Lompoc Valley Medical Center's website as an orthopedic surgeon who saw patients at the hospital's North H Street facility, although a spokeswoman said Colosi never worked there.

Her charges stem from the morning of Dec. 8 when she met with her son and the victim, identified as Cindy Haan, in the parking lot of Zodo's Bowling and Beyond, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

During the visitation, Colosi allegedly struck Haan at least twice in the head and across the face with a metal object that left an inches-long gash that extended down the middle of Haan's face, according to court records.

Colosi fled the scene without her son, Zick said, then chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Montana with $900,000 in cash she withdrew from her bank account.

Police in Whitefish, Montana, arrested Colosi on Dec. 10. She was extradited on Dec. 19 to Santa Barbara County, where she was booked into the Main Jail. No bail amount has been set.

Colosi is set to appear for an arraignment on information at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in Department 12 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.

