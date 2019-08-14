A Santa Maria Superior Court judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to consolidate two cases involving the Lompoc man accused of stalking and killing his ex-girlfriend, Elyse Erwin, in 2017.
Jorge Tovar Fernandez, 29, was charged with Erwin's special circumstances murder — prosecutors allege he lay in wait for hours — on April 21, 2017. He pleaded not guilty to all charges that July and has been held in Santa Barbara County Jail without bail since his arrest.
In May, more than two years after he was first charged, Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede filed a new stalking charge alleging Tovar violated a court order by repeatedly following, harassing or threatening Erwin over the course of a year before the deadly attack. Fede argued the cases should be consolidated into one matter as they are connected "since the common element in each of the charges is the victim, Elyse Erwin," a justification Judge Gustavo Lavayen disagreed with.
"I'm being asked to join the two based on some idea that some of that conduct from the preceding year was connected in the commission of the murder in this case," he said, calling the request "a bit premature" given what he considered to be a lack of specific evidence linking the two crimes. "I don't see a whole lot of evidence, quite frankly, that would ... make me inclined to grant the motion to consolidate."
Erwin was found dead in the early morning hours of April 16, 2017, just outside Waller Park in the 100 block of Goodwin Road. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials reported that a passerby found her lying next to her car with an apparent gunshot wound to the head and called 911. Tovar, who was found at his Lompoc residence and detained for questioning, was later arrested on suspicion of murder.
According to Fede, evidence recovered from cell phones, computers, social media and email accounts showed that Tovar continued to search for Erwin's social media profiles after their separation in 2014. He "made his ability to track [Erwin] via social media known," Fede wrote in her motion, and "advised that he was 'watching her' and disapproved of her activities."
"The intent was to control his victim," she told the court, characterizing it as a "course of conduct" that began with stalking and culminated with her death. "He ultimately decided that if he couldn't have her then nobody could. And as you know, murder is the ultimate act of control."
Jeremy Lessem, Tovar's defense attorney, said Fede's request would provide "a vehicle" for introducing additional evidence — some of which could be considered "inflammatory" or "prejudicial."
"Evidence of prior contact with the victim is not in dispute, but the nature of the contact ... will no doubt cause the jury to believe that the accused has a propensity to commit the crime charged..." Lessem wrote in his opposition.
Lessem characterized the new charge as "punitive," noting that Tovar already faces the maximum possible penalty — either death or life without parole — if convicted in the murder case, a decision the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has yet to make.
Both the murder and stalking case will return for preliminary hearings on Thursday, Aug. 22.