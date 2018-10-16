A jury on Tuesday found defendant Joseph Morales guilty of second-degree murder stemming from the shooting death of a Santa Maria man whose body was found by farmworkers near the Guadalupe Dunes on Aug. 19, 2014.
The jury also found the special criminal street gang and firearm allegations to be true for the former Northwest Santa Maria gang member.
Due to Morales' 2007 attempted murder convictions, Tuesday's verdict marks his third felony strike. Under the state's Three Strikes Law, in addition to the second-degree murder conviction plus gun and gang allegations, Morales could be facing life in prison. The second-degree murder conviction alone carries up to 15 years in prison.
Morales, 30, was on trial since Aug. 22 for reportedly using a cell phone from behind prison bars to direct the murder of Javier Limon, who was alleged to be a drug dealer in the streets of Santa Maria. Morales was charged in 2016 with special circumstances murder -- torture, lying in wait, criminal street gang purposes -- and faced life in prison without possibility of parole.
Following the verdict, Limon's family members voiced their emotions about the crime after four years of silence.
Limon's mother, whose statement was translated by one of her daughters, said, "Regardless of the degree [of murder conviction,] he is going to serve and pay for what he did."
"[My mother] said her suffering is never going to stop, and our dad says he hopes all the criminal activity ends soon," Limon's sister added, noting there are still criminals out there who continue to hide to avoid paying for their crimes.
The prosecution contended that Morales directed Limon's murder for unpaid drug debts, while the defense maintained that Morales didn't have power within the gang hierarchy to carry out such an order.
Limon's other sister, who sat in the courtroom through the entirety of the trial, does not believe Limon was killed over unpaid drug debts.
"My brother barely had any money," she said, adding she believes the murder was committed over a personal issue.
Over the last two months, the jury heard testimony from gang experts, along with Morales' girlfriend Jose Alejandre, his former co-defendant Gregorio Agustine and Morales himself, who testified in his own defense for three days.
Limon's other sister added: "I feel [all the co-defendants] should have gotten first-degree murder ... this was all premeditated. That's how I feel."
Chief Deputy District Attorney Cindy Gresser declined to comment on the verdict Tuesday, as Morales has a pending court trial regarding his prior felony strike convictions, starting Oct. 23. After that matter concludes, Morales will be sentenced at a later date.
Defense attorney Michael Scott said, "My client at one sense is pleased with the verdict of not guilty for first-degree murder, therefore, there are no special circumstances, but he's disappointed for the second-degree verdict."
Scott added that the second-degree murder verdict puzzled him because it meant the jury believed Morales acted with implied malice, and that he knew Limon could die when he ordered Limon to be disciplined by gang members. However, there was no evidence presented that Morales knew Limon could die, according to Scott.