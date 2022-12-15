A man accused of murdering his former girlfriend in 2017 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and is facing 25 years to life in state prison, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Jorge Tovar Fernandez pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the willful, premeditated and deliberate killing of Elyse Marie Erwin, said District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley.

“This horrific murder was the worst kind of domestic violence,” Dudley said. “It occurred years after the couple separated, but the defendant continued to engage in relentless stalking behavior.

County Reporter/Associate Editor

Lee Central Coast Newspapers associate editor Mike Hodgson covers Santa Barbara County government and events and issues in Santa Ynez Valley. Follow him on Twitter @MHodgsonSYVNews.

