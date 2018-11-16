A jury on Friday found defendant Jonathan Highley guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting of Anthony San Juan outside an Orcutt bar on March 4, 2017.
Highley also was found guilty of two gun enhancements and assault with a firearm on a woman only identified as Catheryn A.
He will return to court Jan. 11 for sentencing and was remanded to custody with no bail Friday.
Upon announcement of the verdict at the Santa Maria Superior Court, members of San Juan's family started crying and erupted in a cheer.
The crux of the case boiled down to Highley’s mental state in the moments leading up to the shooting at the Elmer's bar parking lot just after 1:30 a.m.
Nudson speaks with media following the verdict, calls the case one of the most tragic senseless murders that occurred here, and expresses her gratitude for the jury “who saw the truth in the case—a first degree murder.” @SantaMariaTimes #santamaria pic.twitter.com/N3QqQz1MBy— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) November 17, 2018
Friday's verdict comes after four weeks of trial testimony where jurors heard from eyewitnesses who testified that Highley, 37, was drunk and had engaged in three different fights prior to the shooting. None of the fights involved San Juan, 43.
The jury also heard testimony from Highley's neighbor who caught him on tape screaming at his wife over the phone, ‘I shot the [expletive] in the head!’ minutes after the crime.
Jurors even heard from Highley himself, who took the stand in his own defense Tuesday and maintained that he didn't remember shooting San Juan but knew "something bad happened" and panicked as he stood outside his home with a gun in his hand.
During his closing arguments Thursday, defense attorney Mark Owens argued Highley was intoxicated after consuming alcohol continuously for nine hours after getting off work March 3, 2017, from his job as a stationary engineer at Vandenberg Air Force Base.
He also pointed out that Highley’s third fight resulted in a knockout to the head, which clouded and impaired his judgement, and that there was no way he could have made a rational decision.
In her closing arguments, Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson maintained Highley was a violent bully, displaying aggressive behavior the night of the shooting when he punched two people and shot San Juan for no justifiable reason.
Before he was shot, San Juan, who had a blood alcohol content level of .32, attempted to escape from Highley but fell as he was fleeing and was crawling on his hands and knees when Highley shot him in the head, according to Nudson.
Anne starts crying, is emotional, she and SBSO’s Wayne Flick who headed the prosecution of Highley’s case, hugs each and every family member and friend of San Juan’s. @santamariatimes #santamaria pic.twitter.com/NPBzqR6bKp— Gina Kim (@gina_k210) November 17, 2018
Nudson maintained Highley made a deliberate choice to kill someone, evidenced by the fact he walked back to his apartment, located across the alley from Elmer's bar, to retrieve a gun.
She added that bring drunk doesn't absolve him of shooting San Juan.