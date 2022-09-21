A man convicted on three counts of second-degree murder was given three consecutive sentences of 15-years-to-life for the vehicular death of a woman and her two children.
On Aug. 2, after a six-week trial, John Roderick Dungan, 30, of Santa Barbara, was found guilty of intentionally driving his car head-on into an oncoming vehicle on Highway 154 on Oct. 25, 2019.
Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 34, of Solvang, and her children Lucienne Bley Gleason, age 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, age 4 months, died instantly in the horrific crash, investigators said.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Adams handed down the maximum allowable sentence Monday in the case prosecuted by Santa Barbara County deputy district attorneys Stephen Wagner and Megan Chanda.
Dungan will probably have to spend 45 years behind bars before he's eligible for parole.
Wagner said the judge rendered his decision after considering the aggravating factors “set-out with pinpoint precision and accuracy” in the presentencing report.
“Dungan’s actions and total course of conduct showcased the most despicable and downright evil display imaginable,” Wagner said in an email. “His actions were methodical, insidiously calculated and meticulously executed and this was not lost on anyone, including the dedicated and diligent jurors.”
He said during such trials, prosecutors always keep the victims in mind.
“As trial deputies assigned tragic and horrific cases such this one, we always carry an internal torch in memory and honor of the victims — it is why we do what we do,” Wagner said. “It is what motivates us throughout a long and arduous trial.”
During the trial, investigators testified that Dungan, then 28, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Highway 154 at 119 mph, approaching the Cold Spring Bridge, about 4:45 p.m. when he intentionally crossed the center line and crashed head-on into an eastbound 2013 Chevrolet Volt being driven by Bley.
The Camaro smashed through the Volt, ejecting Bley but leaving her children strapped in the back seat, then slid to a stop in the eastbound lane.
Nicholas Goddard of Los Gatos, who was following Bley in a GMC Yukon with his 13-year-old son as a passenger, swerved right to avoid the Volt but struck it anyway.
The impact sent the Yukon and the Volt onto the shoulder, where they both caught fire and ignited nearby brush and grass, burning about 2 acres before Los Padres National Forest and Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel gained control.
Bley and her children were pronounced dead at the scene.
Dungan, who had to be extricated from the wreckage of the Camaro, suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to the other side of the bridge, where a CalSTAR helicopter picked him up and transported him to a Santa Barbara hospital.
At the time, Goddard and his son were reportedly uninjured in the crash, but they later claimed to have suffered soft tissue damage.
The crash closed Highway 154 to all but residents from the Highway 246 roundabout to east of the Cold Spring Bridge for more than an hour.
Dungan spent several days in the hospital and was booked in absentia, with his bail set at $2 million. That was later revoked, and he remained in custody until his trial, which was delayed until this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on witness statements and collected evidence, the California Highway Patrol Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team determined Dungan had intentionally crashed the Camaro into Bley’s Volt.
Prosecutors said Dungan had the gas pedal to the floor and had unbuckled his safety belt when he veered into oncoming traffic, intent on committing suicide and killing whomever was in any vehicle he struck.