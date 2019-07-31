A potential fall trial for the former United States airman charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter in the August 2016 crash that killed Lompoc residents Ruben and Bertha Betancourt has been pushed to 2020.
Appearing in Santa Maria Superior Court on Tuesday morning, prosecutors and attorneys representing Shaquille Lindsey agreed to delay trial until Jan. 27, 2020, citing issues with witness availability on behalf of the defense.
"While we hoped to bring it to trial before then, we recognize there are some issues for the defense and also some issues with witnesses over the holidays," prosecutor Julian Andre, one of two assistant U.S. attorneys sworn in to prosecute the case, told Judge Gustavo Lavayen. "The defense counsel has indicated that they would consider that to be a fair firm date, barring some further extraordinary circumstances."
The Betancourts were killed on Aug. 28, 2016, after Lindsey allegedly veered over the double-yellow line into the northbound lane of Santa Lucia Canyon Boulevard, colliding head-on with their 2005 Ford Focus. Their son Juan Betancourt was also in the car and sustained major injuries.
In July 2017, Lindsey was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and one count of DUI causing great bodily injury. The case was dismissed last July due to a jurisdictional issue stemming from an incorrect boundary marker for the Vandenberg Air Force Base property, and refiled by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office on Aug. 31, 2018.
Lindsey pleaded not guilty to all charges during his arraignment on Sept. 18, 2018. A Lompoc Superior Court judge determined in May that enough probable cause exists to hold Lindsey to answer.
Throughout the preliminary hearing Lindsey's attorneys maintained blood collected at Marian Regional Medical Center was inadmissible as it was tainted through a natural fermentation process and did not accurately reflect their client's alleged blood alcohol level. They also argued that the presence of marijuana in the blood sample was "extraordinarily low," according to a defense expert, and unlikely to affect Lindsey's driving performance.
John Artz and Tom Allen, who were hired to represent Lindsey during trial, plan to challenge the admission of the blood evidence, citing what they say is incorrect scientific procedure during the collection, preservation and analysis of the sample.
"The immediate mixing of a proper amount of preservative with the blood draw is a basic foundational requirement to ensure that any subsequent BAC results are scientifically accurate," they wrote in the motion to exclude the evidence. "The absence of preservative means there can be no reasonable scientific basis for an opinion that the organic sample maintained its 'integrity' from the date of the blood draw to the date of analysis."
The matter will be addressed during a pretrial hearing on Dec. 4.