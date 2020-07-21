Inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 booked into Santa Barbara County Main Jail

Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputies and five inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, acco…
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 11. Of those, seven are being medically monitored and treated, one is recovering and three have been released from custody, according to Zick.
Wanted for Assault with a deadly weapon
Name: Paul Garcia
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 5-24-77
Height: 5-8
Weight: 180
Build:Complexion: Hispanic Male Adult. Brown Hair. Brown Eyes
Warrant No: WR039537
Date Issued: 7-2-20
Bail Amount: $70,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=245(A)(1) PC F
Wanted for Robbery and felony resisting arrest
Name: Alejandro Mora
Also Known As: Alejandro Navarrete-Mora
Date of Birth: 8-26-96
Height: 5-7
Weight: 150
Complexion: Hispanic male adult, black hair, brown eyes
Warrant No: WR039419
Date Issued: 6-23-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=211 PC F 2ND D OFF=69 PC F
Wanted for Probation violation / felony resisting arrest
Name: Luis Alvarado
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 2-27-74
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039275
Date Issued: 5-6-20
Bail Amount: None
Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=69 PC F
Wanted for Felony vehicle theft / Possess controlled substances for sale
Name: Matthew Lytle
Also Known As: Matthew Delaloza
Date of Birth: 12-16-1984
Height: 5-8
Weight: 180
Warrant No: WR039378
Date Issued: 6-12-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: PC 978.5 / 11378 H&S / 1203.2 PC / 10851 VC
Wanted for felony battery, false imprisonment, possess controlled substance
Name: Anthony Navarro
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-18-95
Height: 5-7
Weight: 140
Build: 7-18-95
Warrant No: WR039473
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $75,000.00
Charges: OFF=PC978.5 OFF=273.5(A) PC F OFF=236 PC M
Wanted for First Degree Burglary
Name: Stephanie Herrera
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-7-91
Height: 5-4
Weight: 127
Warrant No: WR039470
Date Issued: 6-18-20
Bail Amount: $50,000.00
Charges: OFF=459 PC F 1ST D OFF=459 PC F 1ST D
Wanted for Felony evading an officer, causing injury
Name: Jesseca Butkovic
Also Known As: Jesseca Berthiaume
Date of Birth: 10-15-89
Height: 5-5
Weight: 160
Warrant No: WARR#=WR039177
Date Issued: 10-15-89
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=2800.3 VC F OFF=2800.4 VC F OFF=2800.2(A) VC F OFF=12500(A) VC M
Wanted for Felony child endangerment
Name: Mariel Nenejian
Also Known As: Mariel Holcomb
Date of Birth: 4-19-82
Height: 5-4
Weight: 115
Warrant No: WARR#=WR034723
Date Issued: 4-19-82Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=273A(A) PC F
Wanted for Felony resisting arrest
Name: Russell Bridge
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 7-21-65
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Complexion: White male adult, blonde hair, blue eyes
Warrant No: WARR#=WR032170
Date Issued: 8-1-19
Bail Amount: $100,000.00
Charges: OFF=69 PC F
Wanted for Probation violation / Identity theft, conspiracy, welfare fraud.
Name: Andrew Brown
Also Known As:
Date of Birth: 10-20-75Height: 5-11Weight: 185Build:Complexion:Warrant No: WARR#=WR032234Date Issued: 8-2-19Bail Amount: **NO BAIL**Charges: OFF=PC1203.2 OFF=530.5(A) PC F
Friday, July 10
ARREST — At 8:43 a.m., Terrance Blake, 21, was arrested in the 1300 block of North V Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery, assault with a firearm on a person, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm while addicted to narcotics or by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and warrants.
Saturday, July 11
INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted homicide in the 1000 block of West Olive Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:57 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 300 block of North N Street.
Sunday, July 12
INCIDENT — At 2:24 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 1300 block of North V Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:04 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of West Laural Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North E Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, July 13:
INCIDENT — At 4:42 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of West College Avenue and North T Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 700 block of West Central Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:10 p.m., Issac Velez, 20, of Lompoc was arrested in an unspecified location in Goleta and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on a person and a gang enhancement.
A Solvang father is suing General Motors Corporation and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, accusing them of causing the deaths of his wife and two infant children in a fiery collision on Highway 154 October 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
A Los Angeles federal judge last week ordered Lompoc prison officials to begin a court-supervised process of releasing inmates to home confinement in order to prevent spread of COVID-19, according to a class-action lawsuit filed in Ma
A man wanted in connection to the 2019 shooting death of a Lompoc U.S. Army soldier was spotted on Saturday following an alleged attempted murder incident in which he shot at an occupied vehicle on West Olive Street.
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office custody deputy is facing separate lawsuits filed in June over a DUI-related collision that involved multiple vehicles and injured six people, including a District Attorney's Office investigator, along Highway 154 in September 2019.
Santa Barbara County middle and grade school students are increasingly recruited into gangs, while county juvenile programs and law enforcement resources meant to address the issue have steadily declined over the years, according to a grand jury report released in June.