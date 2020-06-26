Inmate who escaped from Salinas Valley State Prison recaptured in Nipomo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An inmate who escaped from a prison in Soledad on Tuesday was recaptured in Nipomo on Friday after a search by state corrections and San Luis Obispo County sheriff's officials.

Edgar Delgado, 37, was recaptured at a restaurant in the 500 block of Tefft Street shortly before 2 p.m., according to sheriff's spokesman Trevor McKim.

Delgado escaped from Salinas Valley State Prison three days earlier and was pursued by officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Fugitive Apprehension Team, along with sheriff's officials, before he was caught.

A reported stolen vehicle was spotted by a sheriff's deputy parked along the 2000 block of Turri Road in Los Osos at about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, according to McKim, who added that the vehicle was later associated with Delgado.

The vehicle was unoccupied, and deputies were unable to locate Delgado, although he was believed to be in San Luis Obispo County.

The next day, deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Gang Task Force and state corrections officers were conducting surveillance in a restaurant parking lot in Nipomo when they spotted Delgado, McKim said.