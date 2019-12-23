You are the owner of this article.
Inmate reported missing from Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc
Daniel Diaz

Diaz

 Contributed by Bureau of Prisons

An inmate was reported missing Saturday from the federal Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc.

The absence of Daniel Diaz, 27, was reportedly noticed by prison officials around 10:20 p.m. Saturday.

Diaz was described by prison officials as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, according to a prison spokesperson.

Anyone with information about Diaz is encouraged by law enforcement to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 213-894-2485.

Diaz was sentenced in the Northern District of Iowa to 120 months for attempt and conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine which contained 50 grams or more of actual (pure) methamphetamine.

The Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 506 male offenders.

Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.

