An inmate was discovered missing from the Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc on Monday and is believed to have walked away, prison officials reported.
Jesus Antonio Hernandez, 42, was discovered missing around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Hernandez is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds, according to prison officials.
The U.S. Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies were notified, and an internal investigation was initiated, prison officials said. Anyone with information about Hernandez is encouraged by prison leaders to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 213-894-2485.
Hernandez was sentenced in Kentucky to 327 months for charges that included engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise; conspiracy to transport funds; and engaging in financial transactions in criminally derived property valued at less than $10,000.
The Satellite Prison Camp in Lompoc is a minimum-security facility that currently houses 492 male offenders.
