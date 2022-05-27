Northbound and southbound stretches of Highway 101 from Santa Maria to Los Alamos have reopened after being closed for approximately an hour due to a bomb threat Friday near Cat Canyon Road, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
Dispatchers from the CHP's San Luis Obispo Communication Center at 10:07 a.m. Friday received a report from Caltrans that a crew member may have found a homemade bomb at an unlisted location near Cat Canyon Road, according to the CHP.
Officers immediately responded and set up a command post, while Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office personnel were notified and responded with specialized equipment. As of 1:27 p.m., CHP officials had reopened both sides of Highway 101, according to logs.
The closure of Highway 101 included several miles of the northbound lanes at the Highway 135 exit in Los Alamos and the southbound lanes at Union Valley Parkway, near Santa Maria. No information was provided on the nature of the threat.
Northbound traffic is no longer being diverted to Highway 135, according to the CHP.