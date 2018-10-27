Santa Maria Police officers have arrested a male suspect in a shooting that occurred just before 2 p.m. at the Oak Creek Villas apartment complex.
One victim was injured in the shooting and was hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening. One male suspect has been taken into custody, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Russ Mengel.
At about 1:45 p.m. Santa Maria Police responded to a disturbance at the apartment complex at 310 E. McCoy Lane. One individual was shot, and was immediately taken to the hospital. Police found the suspect, who was not cooperative, was barricaded inside an apartment at the Villas
complex.
Officers worked to block off the area to protect families and residents in the complex. After deploying several officers, the male suspect finally surrendered himself to officials and was taken into custody without further incident, Mengel said.
There were no other individuals located inside the apartment where the suspect was barricaded.
The investigation is ongoing, and more information on the suspect will be released once he is booked in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.
Oak Creek Villas resident Debbie Driggs said it was her son-in-law who had been shot by the suspect following an argument Saturday afternoon. Driggs noted that she didn't know if the male suspect was actually a resident of the complex but said she noticed him around the area for the last four days.
The victim's wife, Elise Shems, said she was just about to put her baby down to sleep when the suspect, who was staying at an apartment just below them, began banging on their ceiling, which had been a common occurrence over the past week.
"I went downstairs to tell him to stop," Shems said. "Finally, my husband came down, told me to head upstairs and that he'll take care of it, and that's when I believe [the suspect] pulled out a gun and shot at him."
Shems added, "This is scary — it could have been me. I'm just so glad and relieved [the police] got him."
Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated but were allowed back in their homes by 3:20 p.m.