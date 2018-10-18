Hillshire Brands, which was found liable in a mesothelioma negligence case in 2017, has filed an appeal to overturn the $13 million verdict, claiming the trial lacked sufficient evidence to hold the company accountable for the decedent’s longtime exposure to asbestos.
Mark Lopez died July 2015 from mesothelioma at the age of 61, as a result of asbestos exposure growing in the small company town of Betteravia, six miles west of Santa Maria, which surrounded the Union Sugar Plant in the 1950s.
Jeffrey Kaiser and Lawrence Gornick represented Lopez’s surviving family members, Lanette Lopez, Pilar Nabb and Seth Lopez and filed a lawsuit in Alameda County Superior Court against numerous companies, accusing them of negligence that resulted in Lopez’s exposure to asbestos.
After a three-week trial, in August 2017 the jury found Hillshire acted negligently while operating the refinery in the 50s, but never laid any blame on manufacturers and suppliers of asbestos products.
UNION SUGAR CIVIL CASE
Despite never working at the Union Sugar plant, Lopez was reportedly exposed to asbestos in the pipes, gaskets, insulation and packing inside the plant, while he lived in a residential area just a few hundred yards from the plant, owned by Hillshire Brands which closed in 1993. The plant used vast amounts of asbestos insulation as it turned beets into sugar.
Most of the year, the asbestos was contained in the piping and boiler room walls of the plant; twice a year the plant closed for maintenance during which workers removed the asbestos using claw hammers and other tools, or fed it through a grinder to be reused as stucco.
According to trial testimony, workers often had to saw off asbestos from pipes, which were then dumped on site where children including Lopez, would frequently play. Lopez’s father and grandfather worked at the plant, and often carried asbestos on their clothing, according to trial testimony. Mark lived in the town from 1954-1972.
The appeal, filed in July 2018 by attorneys David Carpenter, Andrew Talai of Sidley Austin LLP, argues that the mere presence of asbestos at the plant was insufficient to hold Hillshire accountable, as there was limited knowledge about the effect of asbestos through 1964. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) officials released regulatory standards in later years.
“Plaintiffs lacked substantial evidence to show exposure itself or that Hillshire caused [Lopez or other workers, visitors, residents] to be foreseeably at risk of harm,” the appeal argues, adding that Hillshire’s operations were consistent with the custom and practice of others for insulation work.
However, “even if [using a grinder was] dangerous for workers, there was no evidence that neighborhood asbestos levels” reached anywhere near what could be foreseen as harmful.
Asbestos exposure risks for bystanders (people who are at a job site but don’t work directly with asbestos containing products), weren’t released until 1979, the appeal added. There was no data provided regarding how much contaminant was released in the air around Betteravia from the plant, the appeal noted.
Lopez could have been exposed from other sources outside of Hillshire which were never ruled out, the appeal added. For example, “Mark worked for UPS in 1972, where brake jobs occurred at the warehouse in which he worked and where he saw visible dust,” the appeal maintained.
Furthermore, the appeal states, the jury was wrongly instructed on negligence and causation, when they were told that in order to hold Hillshire liable for negligence, the plaintiffs just had to prove “Mark had essentially any exposure to asbestos from the plant at any level,” the appeal said, and that his exposure from the Hillshire plant or operations contributed to his cancer.
APPORTIONMENT OF FAULT
At the very least, the appeal noted, Hillshire should be allowed a new trial, and apportionment of fault to asbestos-product manufacturers that were part of the refinery operation now known as Johns-Manville, Fibreboard/Pabco, Anchor Packing and Garlock, as they failed to provide adequate warnings to users.
The asbestos-product manufacturers had greater knowledge of dangers associated with their own products, sold the products and made profit and could have controlled the asbestos content in those products, the appeal stated.
“Even [Lopez] placed at least some blame on the manufacturers,” the appeal noted, adding that nothing absolves any of their duties to warn.
The plaintiffs attorneys Kaiser, Gornick and appellate lawyer Sharon Arkin have until mid-November to file a response to Hillshire's appeal.