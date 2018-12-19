A hearing to determine whether the case of a Santa Maria teenager charged in a Nov. 2 homicide should be moved to Superior Court, where he could face much harsher penalties, will be set in January, giving defenders more time to weigh in on the possibility of a transfer.
Augustin F., 17, is charged with first-degree murder and a special circumstance allegation that the murder was carried out to further the activities of a criminal street gang. Augustin is also charged with two additional counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting of two other individuals in Santa Maria.
Additional special allegations include personal use and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury, personally inflicting great bodily injury, and that the offenses were committed in association with and to benefit a criminal street gang.
Due to his age, Augustin's last name is not being released. He is currently being held at Juvenile Hall.
Salomon Morales Robles, 37, was found unresponsive by police in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane at 11:32 p.m. Nov. 2 after reportedly sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. As authorities were investigating Robles' death, they were dispatched to the 1900 block of South Ybarra Avenue at about 12:07 a.m. Nov. 3, where they found two victims who also sustained nonfatal gunshot wounds.
Santa Maria Police later located and detained three male juveniles but ultimately arrested one -- Augustin -- on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, discharge of a firearm causing death and gang allegations.
Probation officials submitted their report and findings earlier this week to juvenile court Judge Arthur Garcia on the possibility of transferring the teenager's case to Superior Court, where he would be tried as an adult. The prosecution requested the report and transfer during the last hearing at Santa Maria Juvenile Court on Nov. 14.
On Wednesday morning, Augustin appeared briefly with his attorneys Sara Elturk and Lea Villegas, from the Public Defender's Office, who noted they needed more time to gather their own findings about whether or not Augustin's case should be sent to Superior Court. They were granted a continuance until Jan. 16.
Augustin's possible transfer comes after Proposition 57, passed by voters in 2016, that eliminated the authority of prosecutors to determine whether a juvenile should be tried in Superior Court. Transfer hearings now allow the judge to determine whether a minor accused of a serious crime should be tried as a child or adult. In making a decision, the judge weighs the sophistication of the crime, socioeconomic factors and psychological problems against the age of the defendant.
Robles' death marked the city's fifth homicide of the year.