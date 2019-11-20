At least two people were hospitalized following an early morning head-on collision on Highway 101 in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At 5:45 a.m., emergency personnel responded to the collision on southbound Highway 101 at the Clark Avenue exit involving a grey sedan and at least one other vehicle.
Three people were injured, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman Daniel Bertucelli, with two needing medical evaluation at Marian Regional Medical Center for moderate injuries. Minor injuries were reported in the third case.
When emergency responders arrived on scene, they discovered the sedan, with major front end damage to the driver's side.
One person still was inside an involved vehicle, but no extrication was needed.
Two Santa Barbara County Fire Department engines and a battalion chief responded to the collision, in addition to Calstar and one American Medical Response ambulance, Bertucelli said.
A Fire Department engine remained on scene to assist in cleanup and securing the scene, Bertucelli said, adding that law enforcement also remained on scene to conduct an investigation.
