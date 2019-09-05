Santa Maria Police on Thursday asked for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old teen the department believes is at-risk of sexual exploitation.
Serenity Chavez was reported missing around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, a police spokesman said. She is a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Chavez is at risk or suspected of being a victim of sexual exploitation, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.