Hancock College graduates 20 fire cadets after training halted due to COVID-19

Twenty cadets graduated from Hancock College's Fire Academy during a small ceremony Friday after they formally completed training that was stopped for several months due to COVID-19.
The graduation of Battalion 145 was held at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, where cadets received certificates signifying they met and exceeded the state and national training standards for Firefighter I certification, according to Hancock Fire Academy coordinator Andy Densmore.
Graduates include Logan Armstrong, Riley Boughton-Proano, Samuel Cortese, Jacob Denton, Logan Deurloo, Beau Graham, Taylor Holden, Edward Jenks, Steven Macias, Justin Martin, John Martinez, Jason Masho, Jonathan McAninch, Johnny Ortega, Richard Pacciorini, Anthony Ramos, Peter Ravera, Brian Vazquez, Richard West and Gage Wynn.
The ceremony included only the graduates, minimal Hancock staff and no audience due to measures put in place to reduce coronavirus spread. The graduation was broadcast live on YouTube.
Cadets marched to a cadence and in physically-distanced formation into an empty hangar normally filled with family and friends. Everyone was wearing masks.
"One of the most personal aspects of our program that has suffered as a result of current circumstances is our traditional award of certificate, with the handshakes, the hugs, sometimes the kisses and the person-to-person closeness," Densmore said.
Battalion 145 started class in the spring but stopped for several months beginning at the end of March due to the coronavirus. Training resumed at the beginning of June and included 624 hours of classroom, field instruction, rigorous training and daily physical exercise.
Training resumed once the college implemented new practices and guidelines, including physical distancing, to protect staff and students from the coronavirus.
"Our battalion was rather special because we were granted a spring break," said Justin Martin, Battalion 145's class president. "Past battalions do not get a week off during instruction and we gladly accepted this time."
"[The] week quickly turned into two and those two turned into months," Martin added. "We were glad to have the blessing and the opportunity to finish the training."
During Friday's ceremony, cadets picked up their certificates, one by one, from a stack on a table before fist-bumping Densmore. One cadet pulled the mask off his face for just a moment to address his class with a smile and a "hang 10" hand symbol.
Of the 20 cadets, 17 will graduate as fire service candidates, meaning they haven't yet been hired by a fire department, while two cadets were hired by the Morro Bay Fire Department and one was hired by the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
