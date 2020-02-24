Guadalupe's Harry Masatani recalls internment during World War II

“A lifetime of work, businesses or farms or whatever, they had to get rid of it in two weeks time,” Masatani said. “So we just kind of [gave] everything away to the people that were here. We had to leave it all behind.”

Masatani and his mother went to Marysville, then to Colorado via a slow-moving train ride. As the train passed through small towns, Masatani and other passengers were told to pull the shades over the windows so the residents couldn’t see inside, he recalled.

The camp had long, rectangular-shaped buildings that resembled military barracks and was surrounded by a barbed wire fence. Each barracks housed four families, he said. He doesn’t recall any negative memories stemming from his time in Colorado.

Masatani earned his high school diploma inside the camp. Then, at 18, he left the camp for Chicago where he found a job working at the Stevens Hotel.

He was drafted into the Army in 1945 and initially sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he trained with a Sherman tank crew.

During a night out at the movies in nearby Louisville, Masatani introduced his Army friend — who was white — to another friend who he knew from inside the internment camp. As Masatani introduced the two, he recalled his white friend refused to extend his arm to shake hands.