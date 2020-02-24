Guadalupe's Harry Masatani recalls internment during World War II

The California Assembly has passed a resolution formally apologizing for the state’s role in helping the U.S. government forcibly move Japanese Americans into internment camps without due process during World War II, but Central Coast native Harry Masatani isn't affected much, even though he is a camp survivor.
“I was just a kid,” Masatani said. “It was a lot like camping.”
The apology on Thursday last week came 78 years after the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order in 1942 paving the way for the incarceration of Japanese Americans inside the camps.
The order was signed following the bombing of Pearl Harbor and America’s entry into World War II, when Japanese Americans were considered a threat to national security.
Masatani, 93, of Guadalupe, spent two years inside the Granada War Relocation Center in southeastern Colorado from 1942-44 when he was a teenager.
The recent apology is just one of many Masatani said he has received over his lifetime.
In 1976, President Gerald Ford formally terminated Roosevelt's executive order and apologized for the internment.
Later, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation for a commission to study the impact of internment — findings led to the Civil Liberties Act of 1988.
President Ronald Reagan signed the Act, which authorized a $20,000 payout to individual internment survivors, including Masatani, along with a formal apology on behalf of the U.S. government.
Kenneth Prewitt, a former Census Bureau director, issued a public apology in 2000 on behalf of the bureau for providing the names and addresses of Japanese Americans to the Secret Service.
While Masatani said he harbors no ill-will, he’s more inclined to remember the circumstances surrounding the internment.
When it first happened, FBI agents detained all heads of household, including Masatani’s father, who was temporarily shipped to Bismarck, North Dakota, until he reunited with his family in Colorado.
The Masatanis had two weeks to sell their possessions, including the market they operated for years on the corner of 9th Street and Cabrillo Highway.
“A lifetime of work, businesses or farms or whatever, they had to get rid of it in two weeks time,” Masatani said. “So we just kind of [gave] everything away to the people that were here. We had to leave it all behind.”
Masatani and his mother went to Marysville, then to Colorado via a slow-moving train ride. As the train passed through small towns, Masatani and other passengers were told to pull the shades over the windows so the residents couldn’t see inside, he recalled.
The camp had long, rectangular-shaped buildings that resembled military barracks and was surrounded by a barbed wire fence. Each barracks housed four families, he said. He doesn’t recall any negative memories stemming from his time in Colorado.
Masatani earned his high school diploma inside the camp. Then, at 18, he left the camp for Chicago where he found a job working at the Stevens Hotel.
He was drafted into the Army in 1945 and initially sent to Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he trained with a Sherman tank crew.
During a night out at the movies in nearby Louisville, Masatani introduced his Army friend — who was white — to another friend who he knew from inside the internment camp. As Masatani introduced the two, he recalled his white friend refused to extend his arm to shake hands.
More than 50 years later, the Army friend tracked Masatani down at his home in Guadalupe and apologized for that night, although his other friend had long since passed away.
Masatani left the Army after the war ended in 1945 and later attended UCLA on the G.I. Bill. His father reopened the market, where it now resides at 771 Guadalupe St.
After attending the National School of Meat Cutting in Toledo, Ohio, Masatani returned to Guadalupe to take over the store until his retirement several years ago.
The CA Assembly apologized Thursday for interning Japanese Americans during #WW2. Harry Masatani, 93, of Guadalupe was interned at the Granada War Relocation Center in CO from 42-44, then joined the Army in 45. In his own words, this is what happened. #santamariatimes pic.twitter.com/oVaLp4AgFa— Dave Minsky (@daveminsky) February 22, 2020