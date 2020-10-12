Guadalupe Police sergeant identified in officer-involved shooting

You have permission to edit this article.
A Guadalupe Police sergeant was identified by Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials as the officer who fired his gun in a police-involved shooting on Friday.

Sgt. Frank Medina, a 17-year-veteran with the Guadalupe Police Department, fired his service pistol at 48-year-old Paul Delgadillo near the intersection of La Guardia and Gularte lanes, where officers responded to a tire fire at about 6:30 a.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

An altercation with Delgadillo occurred after the arrival of the officers, who fired both lethal and less-lethal rounds at him. The Sheriff's Office did not provide details on what occurred between the arrival of the officers and when Delgadillo was taken into custody.  

Delgadillo wasn't shot nor did he suffer any major injuries, but he was transported to a local hospital where he was medically cleared before he was booked into the Main Jail, according to Zick. 

The officers did not report any injuries. 

Delgadillo was booked into the Main Jail on two felony charges: suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, other than a firearm, against a police officer; and obstructing a peace officer. 

Detectives requested a bail enhancement, which was approved, due to the seriousness of the crime and danger to the public, according to Zick, who added Delgadillo is being held on $1 million bail. 

The Sheriff's Office is conducting the criminal investigation of the officer-involved shooting at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, which is conducting the administrative investigation, according to Zick.

