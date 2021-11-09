A Guadalupe man last week pleaded guilty to murder-related charges stemming from a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man and injured two others on Santa Maria's West Bethel Street in November 2018.
Agustin Flores, 20, appeared Nov. 3 for an in-person hearing at Superior Court in Santa Maria, where he pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, and one count of attempted murder without premeditation in connection to the death of a Salomon Morales Robles, of Santa Maria, on Nov. 2, 2018, according to Deputy District Attorney Gregory Nolan.
Flores' pleas were part of an agreement with prosecutors that also included admitting to a special allegation of using a firearm and a gang enhancement. The agreement will result in a 25-years-to-life state prison sentence, Nolan said.
Additionally, Flores pleaded guilty to one count of assault likely to produce great bodily injury in a separate case originating from an Oct. 10, 2019, incident inside the Main Jail.
Flores was arrested on Nov. 2, 2018, following a shooting that left Robles dead with several gunshot wounds in the 1200 block of West Bethel Lane, according to Santa Maria Police. Flores was 17 at the time of the shooting.
Two more people were shot, a male and a female, who are not identified in the amended complaint filed on May 28, 2020.
A second juvenile was charged in January 2019, although his name wasn't released due to his age at the time.
Flores is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 8 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.