Guadalupe man killed, 1 injured in Dec. 22 shooting on Escalante Street

A 19-year-old Guadalupe man was killed and another person was injured in a Dec. 22 shooting that occurred on Escalante Street, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

Jesus Felipe Garcia died as a result of the shooting that occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Escalante Street, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Garcia sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital, where he died later that night. The official cause of death will be included in a finalized autopsy report that has yet to be released, Zick said.

The identity, including the gender, and the status of the person who was injured were not released.

No arrests have been made, and any information about suspects was not provided.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigates shooting in Guadalupe Santa Barbara County Sheriff's detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in Guadalupe Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including whether it was gang-related, at the request of the Guadalupe Police Department, according to Zick.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0