A Grover Beach man pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter of a 53-year-old Santa Maria man found dead and dismembered at a Nipomo golf course in September 2020.

Benjamin Mersai, 33, entered his guilty plea during a Jan. 26 appearance at Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to records.

Mersai was arrested on Sept. 28, 2020, while recreating at the Blacklake Golf Resort in connection to the death of Joseph Martin Govey, whose dismembered, skeletal remains were discovered in a pond at the same golf course a week earlier, on Sept. 21, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Mersai originally was charged with murder and accessory to murder, with an enhancement involving a firearm. Those charges were reduced after he changed his plea from not guilty to guilty as part of a deal, records show.

The voluntary manslaughter charge carries a sentence of up to 11 years in prison, although Mersai could receive a term of anywhere between three and six years due to mitigating circumstances, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Sonia Balleste.

Those circumstances include the fact that Mersai was not the slayer of Govey, his lack of significant criminal history and his willingness to take responsibility early in the case, according to Balleste, who wouldn't comment on Mersai's specific actions except to say that he was an "aider and abettor" in Govey's killing.

Mersai's sentencing was deferred to June 25 in order to allow the other defendants to resolve their cases, Balleste added.

Mersai is one of three suspects charged in connection to the death of Govey, who was reported missing from Orange County in 2016 and was killed in December 2018, according to Zick.

Two other suspects, 36-year-old Kimberly Machleit and 37-year-old Donald Anderson, both of Santa Maria, were arrested in September 2020 and charged with murder and accessory to murder, respectively, after Govey's remains were discovered.

Machleit is scheduled for an arraignment on Feb. 25, and Anderson is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting on Feb. 22 at Superior Court in Santa Maria. Both have pleaded not guilty to the charges.