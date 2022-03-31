A November decision granting parole to a Nipomo man convicted of killing a Santa Maria teenager in 2010 was reversed by the governor Tuesday, after an objection from the San Luis Obispo County district attorney.
Gov. Gavin Newsom reversed the Nov. 18 decision by a two-person board with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation granting parole to Jason Adam Greenwell, who was found guilty of the second-degree murder of 15-year-old Dystiny Myers after taking a plea deal with prosecutors during his 2013 trial.
As part of the deal, Greenwell was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison but served only 11 years when he was granted parole. That decision was reversed after District Attorney Dan Dow sent a letter to Newsom on Dec. 21, objecting to the board's decision.
In the reversal, the governor needed to determine whether Greenwell "will pose a current danger to the public if released from prison." While Newsom commended Greenwell's exemplary discipline record and "improving accountability," he denied the release after finding "gaps in insight" for what caused Greenwell to commit the crime.
"Mr. Greenwell and his crime partners brutally killed a vulnerable teenaged girl," Newsom wrote. "More than a decade after the crime, however, Mr. Greenwell describes his role in the murder as if he stumbled upon the crime and aimlessly joined in."
Additionally, the governor concluded that Greenwell needs additional "substance use prevention programming" after he admitted to using methamphetamine while in prison in 2014 and 2015. Greenwell is currently serving his sentence at the California Institution for Men in Chino, records show.
Greenwell, who is now in his early 30s, was one of five defendants convicted in the death of Myers, who was beaten and killed in Nipomo, buried in a shallow grave near Santa Margarita and set on fire before her killers fled the scene, according to Dow. Myers' body was discovered on Sept. 26, 2010.
The other four defendants include Ty Michael Hill, Frank Jacob York and Rhonda Wisto, who are serving sentences of life without the possibility of parole; and Cody Miller, who committed suicide while in prison in June 2016.
Dow said he is grateful for the governor's decision but still questioned the motive behind Myers' killing.
"While the motive remains murky as to why Greenwell and his four accomplices decided to murder Dystiny, it was apparent they were all heavily involved in the use of methamphetamine," Dow said. “We agree with the governor’s conclusion that Greenwell currently poses an unreasonable danger to society if released from prison at this time.”
