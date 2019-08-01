A Goleta bus driver accused of causing a rollover crash while under the influence of methamphetamine will stand trial, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court commissioner ruled Thursday in Santa Maria.
Laura Mae Gish was arrested Jan. 18 on suspicion of DUI after the bus she was driving went off the road, collided with an oak tree and wound up on its side in a drainage culvert.
Although several passengers sustained minor injuries, two women sustained compression fractures to their spinal vertebrae and a third had to have her jaw wired shut.
Gish pleaded not guilty Jan. 30 to driving under the influence of drugs causing injury and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, a controlled substance, and denied allegations that her actions caused great bodily injury and injured multiple victims.
Court Commissioner Stephen Foley, who was assigned by Judge Gustavo Lavayen to hear the matter, ruled Thursday that prosecutors demonstrated enough probable cause exists to hold Gish to answer to all charges and allegations.
"The evidence shows she was so impaired ... and it kept escalating to the point where she completely left the roadway," Deputy District Attorney Jordan Lockey told the court.
"I don't think there's any evidence that can speak to whether or not she fell asleep, but I do think the actions — the way the bus was being driven leading up to it fully leaving the roadway — demonstrates that this was impairment."
During Wednesday's partial hearing, Lockey and defense attorney Matthew Kraut argued whether Gish's alleged actions — witnesses claimed she swerved within her lane and drove onto the shoulder twice — and statements — she reportedly told investigators that she consumed methamphetamine the day before the crash — were sufficient to warrant a hearing.
Kraut, who previously suggested his client's large caffeine consumption patterns could mimic the effects of a central nervous system stimulant, said Thursday that law enforcement investigators had insufficient evidence to prove Gish's impairment and substance possession.
California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Gruver testified that Gish had a black bag with her at the scene of the crash.
According to Kraut, the bag was handed off to Gish's employer, who returned it to law enforcement "one to five days" after the crash.
In addition to taking issue with breach of the chain of custody — a matter that was not addressed during the hearing but may be brought forth at trial — Kraut refuted a claim from law enforcement investigators that crystalline and powdered methamphetamine were found inside her bag.
"I don't think anyone has proven — even by a preponderance of substance — that the substance the officer saw was meth," he said, noting that no presumptive tests were done to verify the substance's identity.
"The evidence in front of your honor is that he's found a substance in two baggies — one of which was crystal and one of which is powder," he continued. "But even with the relaxed standard of proof at a preliminary hearing, I don't think that cuts it."
Kraut also claimed that his client's explanation for the crash — that Gish saw brake lights on the vehicle in front of hers and she lost control — was challenged by prosecutors.
Gish was ordered back to Superior Court in Santa Maria on Aug. 14 for an arraignment on the charges.