Members of the public are invited to meet law enforcement and firefighting personnel Tuesday evening as part of National Night Out, a celebration of police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie that brings police and neighbors together under positive circumstances in cities all across America.
This annual free event is a way for the community and police agencies to come together — allowing the public to learn more about the law enforcement profession, while meeting the people that serve the community in a wide variety of roles.
For the first time the Santa Maria Police Department will be hosting its National Night Out event at the Santa Maria Fairpark starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. are hosting the event, where a variety of information booths will be set up. Additionally, law enforcement, emergency medical response and firefighting vehicles will be on display. Tactical gear, games and demonstrations will be available for the public to enjoy.
The Lompoc Police Department will host its own event at Thompson Park, 556 North R Street, starting at 5 p.m. The Lompoc City Fire Department will also be at the event, along with a bounce house, arts and crafts, face painting and more.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is scheduled to hold a National Night Out event at Seal Fountain located in the 80 Block of Linden Avenue in Carpinteria.
The City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department provided arts and crafts, games and inflatables at Community members had the chance to try on police swat gear at Tuesday's National Night Out at Rotary Centennial Park in Santa Maria.
Santa Maria Valley residents mingle with law enforcement officers and firefighters Tuesday at Rotary Centennial Park, where the Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth sponsored the National Night Out celebration.
Photos: Santa Maria Valley National Night Out event
The Santa Maria Police Department, Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and People for Leisure and Youth Inc. presented the free event, which included the Guadalupe Police Department, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, where a variety of informational booths were set up.
