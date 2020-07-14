General Motors, driver named in suit over deaths of wife, 2 kids in Hwy. 154 crash

A Solvang father is suing General Motors Corporation and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, accusing them of causing the deaths of his wife and two infant children in a fiery collision on Highway 154 in October 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
John Dungan, 29, of Santa Barbara is charged on multiple counts including negligence, stemming from the three-vehicle collision that killed 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 2-year-old Lucienne Gleason and 4-month-old Desmon Gleason, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Max Gleason on June 25.
Gleason seeks damages exceeding $25,000 and a jury trial.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Dungan was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Highway 154 at an unknown speed approaching the Cold Spring Bridge about 4:45 p.m. when his car crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and smashed head-on into Bley's Volt.
A 2018 GMC Yukon following Bley attempted to avoid the crash, but struck the Volt from behind.
Additionally, Gleason accuses General Motors and Chevrolet of negligence and liability stemming from the vehicles involved in the crash, including Bley's 2013 Chevy Volt.
Michael Dungan, who is listed as the owner of the Camaro, and Nicholas Goddard, of Los Gatos, who was driving the Yukon, are also both listed as defendants, according to the lawsuit.
Dungan was under the influence of drugs and alcohol and texting on his cell phone when he struck Bley's car, which caught fire due to manufacturing defects caused by General Motors, according to the lawsuit.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney charged Dungan with three counts of murder, including an enhancement stemming from the crash in November 2019, and he has since pleaded not guilty.
The lawsuit is scheduled for a case management conference at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 23 in Dept. 4 of Superior Court in Santa Barbara.
