Fresno man, juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing medications at Walgreens

A Fresno man and juvenile were arrested in Orcutt on Sunday, hours after allegedly forcing their way into a Santa Maria pharmacy and stealing prescription medication.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a commercial burglary at the Walgreens in the 700 block of North Broadway shortly after 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Paul Van Meel.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the suspects had smashed a window and forced their way into the business, reportedly stealing an undisclosed amount of prescription medications.

Police alerted local law enforcement to be on the lookout shortly before 4:30 a.m., prompting Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies to investigate the CVS on the corner of South Bradley Road and East Clark Avenue in Orcutt, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Once deputies arrived at CVS, two suspects were spotted prowling in front of the store before fleeing on foot eastbound into a nearby neighborhood.