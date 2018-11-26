Four Santa Maria men, including one who allegedly had a stolen handgun, were arrested Saturday in Orcutt after a resident called 911 to report that people suspected to be involved in a burglary were in the area.
Around 3:35 p.m. Saturday, Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to an Orcutt neighborhood and saw four men, one who allegedly attempted to conceal a 9 mm handgun in the foliage surrounding a nearby home, a sheriff’s office spokesman said. The exact location of the neighborhood was not disclosed by officials.
Jose Sandoval, 23, was arrested and booked on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen concealed handgun, conspiracy, prowling, vehicle tampering and concealing evidence.
Rodulfo Gutierrez Mora, 19, who was out on bail for a felony arrest, Christian Sandoval Chavez, 18, and Pedro Gutierrez, 20, were arrested and booked for conspiracy, prowling and vehicle tampering. Chavez and Gutierrez are also on probation.
All four men are Santa Maria residents. They were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail of $35,000 each.
The spokesman said deputies are investigating to determine if the men are linked to similar crimes in the area.
Anyone with information about these crimes or other information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office at 805-683-2724. Anonymous tips can be left at 805-681-4171 or at www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.