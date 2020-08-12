You have permission to edit this article.
Four North County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19

Four Santa Barbara County Superior Court employees tested positive for COVID-19 in July, a spokesman said on Wednesday. 

Dates that the employees' infections occurred were not provided, although they have since recovered and returned to work, according to Darrel Parker, executive officer for the county Superior Court. 

One of the employees who tested positive is a judicial officer, which includes judges and commissioners.

The coronavirus infections resulted in seven people being directed to quarantine until they were medically cleared, according to Parker. 

No cases or trials were impacted. 

In June, a South County judge tested positive for the coronavirus and quarantined at home, according to Parker. 

