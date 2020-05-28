Four juveniles arrested on suspicion of burglarizing vehicles in Orcutt

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four juveniles were arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony and misdemeanor theft charges after they were spotted allegedly burglarizing vehicles in an Orcutt neighborhood.

Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of suspects checking car door handles and rummaging through unlocked vehicles in the 700 block of Royal Terrace shortly after 2 a.m., said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Upon their arrival, deputies witnessed a suspect entering a blue Infinity QX60 SUV, which was allegedly stolen the day before in Arroyo Grande.

Deputies arrested two juveniles on Royal Terrace and discovered stolen property inside the Infinity, Zick said, adding that three additional juveniles ran from police after they were spotted nearby in the area of Hummel and Glen Cairon drives.

A perimeter was established around Hummel and Glen Cairon drives while sheriff's dispatchers warned residents to stay inside as deputies conducted a door-to-door search.

Santa Maria Police, California Highway Patrol and sheriff's K-9 units assisted with the search.