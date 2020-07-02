Four county sheriff's positive for COVID-19; one hospitalized

One Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office employee is hospitalized with COVID-19, while four additional employees, including three custody staff and a patrol deputy, have tested positive for the disease and are self-isolating at home.

The custody staff include a part-time civilian employee and two deputies, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that two of the four new exposures do not appear to be work-related.

The patrol deputy began experiencing symptoms June 23 during his days off. He took a cororavirus test and did not return to work while results were pending.

The test came back positive, but contact tracing indicates his exposure likely was not work-related, according to Zick.

Another deputy, who works in corrections, began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on his day off and took a test, but he was told the results were negative and returned to work.